Indrakaran asks BRS cadres to be prepared for elections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy told cadres of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to be prepared for forthcoming elections to Telangana Legislative Assembly and to steer the party to victory.

Reddy requested the cadres to be in the field till November 30 and to propagate welfare schemes and developmental programmes taken up by the government among the public. He told them to intensify publicity of the schemes and developmental activities. He asked them to carry out door-to-door promotion of the initiatives.

The minister exuded confidence that the BRS would easily be able to win the mandate and form the government for the third time in a row, under the leadership of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He advised the cadres to thwart criticism of the Opposition parties citing statistics of the schemes instantly and to be actively present on social media platforms as well.