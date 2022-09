Indrakaran Reddy pays tributes to Jogu Bhojamma

Adilabad: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy and Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao paid floral tributes to Jogu Bhojamma, the mother of Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramnna at Depayiguda village in Jainath mandal on Monday.

Bhojamma (98), died of age-related health problems. A large number of leaders of TRS party and activists, locals bid a tearful adieu to Bhojamma.

