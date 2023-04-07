Indus International School Hyderabad, organizes a Tree Plantation Drive for its Graduating Batch of 2023

The students of Indus International School took part in a tree plantation drive and planted 120 saplings at the organic plant garden located in Shankarpally campus.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:42 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Hyderabad: The graduating batch of 2023 at Indus International School Hyderabad on Friday took part in a tree plantation drive and planted 120 saplings at the organic plant garden located in the Shankarpally school campus.

The tree plantation drive has been a tradition for every graduating batch and amongst numerous other initiatives, this is the school’s way of instilling responsibility and sensitizing students to improve environmental conditions, simultaneously encouraging them to take actions, regardless of how small or big they are, to combat and reduce climate change, a press release said.

Indus Hyderabad, following the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum, prides itself in being actively engaged in CAS (Creativity, Activity, and Service), a core requirement for every student to pass the IB Diploma Programme. The tree plantation drive is merely one of the numerous initiatives that are being taken as part of CAS and the school’s mission to contribute to a brighter future, and other such projects include the Areca Leaf Project, Lake Revival Project, Midday Meal Project and Plastic Recycling Drives to name a few.