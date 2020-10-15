Inflows into projects in Telangana continue

For the first time, Musi river found mention in the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) daily flood forecast

Hyderabad: Almost all the irrigation projects in the State are receiving heavy inflows due to the incessant and heavy rains lashing the State and the catchment areas of major rivers Krishna and Godavari in the past few days. The quantum of flood water flowing into reservoirs was such that the bund of Musi project in Suryapet district had to be breached to lessen pressure on the project which saw inflows of over 2 lakh cusecs during the wee hours of Wednesday after almost a decade.

For the first time, Musi river found mention in the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) daily flood forecast that helps States to plan lifting of crest gates of projects to help reduce inundation of residential areas on the banks of rivers. All the gates and emergency exits of the Musi reservoir were lifted and 1.73 lakh cusecs of flood water was released downstream. The CWC said that Musi project which had recorded water level of 196.185 metres on Wednesday could receive a flood of 4,000 cumecs by Thursday.

On Godavari, Lakshmi (Medigadda) barrage was expected to receive 5,500 cumecs, Sripada Yellampalli was to receive 3,500 cumecs, Sri Ram Sagar Project with the present water level of over 332.384 meters was to receive flood of 2,800 cumecs and Srisailam on river Krishna was to receive 10,000 cumecs and Pulichintala was to receive a massive inflow of flood water to an extent of 15,000 cumecs by Thursday.

On the other hand the inflows and discharges from other important irrigation projects in the State confirm the continuing trend of heavy floods dumping huge amounts of water into the projects. In the upper region of Karnataka, the Almatti and Narayanpur projects were discharging 69,613 cusecs and 1, 05,525 cusecs of Krishna water respectively down the stream. The Priyadarshini Jurala Project was receiving 1, 86,997 cusecs and discharging 1, 91,013 cusecs on Wednesday evening. Inflow at Srisailam was 3,52,595 and outflow was 3,49,115, inflow at Nagarjuna Sagar was 3,03,556 cusecs and outflow was 3,03,556. Pulichintala was receiving 1,86,997 cusecs and discharging 1,91,013 cusecs.

