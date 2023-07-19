INSA awards Visiting Scientist Fellowship 2023 to two GITAM professors

Dr. Krishna Kummari and Dr. Kumar Raju Mukhi received the awards from the Indian National Science Academy (INSA).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:28 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Hyderabad: In a boost to scientific exploration in India, the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) has awarded its Visiting Scientist Program 2023 fellowships to two faculty members from GITAM (Deemed to be University), Dr. Krishna Kummari and Dr. Kumar Raju Mukhi.

The coveted INSA fellowship is awarded to conduct advanced research for undergoing specialised training in Indian research institutes/laboratories other than one’s own institution. The fellowship is awarded for a period of two months.

As part of the fellowship, Dr. Kummari, from the Department of Mathematics at the varsity’s Hyderabad campus, will conduct research on “AI-Inspired Optimization for Swarm Robotics” at the Advanced Computing and Microelectronics Unit of the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) in Kolkata.

Dr. Mukhi, from the Department of Physics at GITAM (Deemed to be University), will conduct research at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in Mumbai. The focus of the research is to study nuclear shapes through low-energy Coulomb-excitation using advanced facilities like the Indian National Gamma Array (INGA) and the heavy-ion pelletron accelerator.