Instant loan fraud: Cyberabad cops arrest four, including Chinese national

While announcing the arrest, Cyberabad CP asked the people to approach the Cyberabad police if they face harassment from illegal micro-finance companies

By | Published: 3:06 pm

Hyderabad: Four persons including a Chinese national were arrested by the Cyberabad police on Friday in connection with the illegal micro-finance business. The police seized two laptops, four mobile phones and a bank account with Rs. 2 crore deposits.

The arrested persons were identified as Yi Bai alias Dennis, a resident of Delhi and native of Shanghai in South West China, Satyapal Khyalia, a Delhi resident and native of Rajasthan, Anirudh Malhotra, a resident of Hyderabad and native of Rajasthan, and Murathoti Richie Hemanth Seth staying in Hyderabad and a native of Andhra Pradesh. Two others Zixia Zhang, a Chinese national and Umpathi alias Ajay have gone absconding.

Announcing the arrest here, Cyberabad Police Commissioner, VC Sajjanar, said Zixia Zhang, had established two companies ‘Digipeerogo Tech Private Limited’ and ‘Sky Line Innovation Technology Private Limited’ in 2019 with the help of a Singapore based sister company Xikai Holding Private Limited. He developed instant loan applications and hosted them on Google Play Store and set up four call centers in various places of India and hired call center executives to collect repayments. Umpathi manages the bank accounts and financial transactions related to the company.

The company had set up four call centers – Topfun Technologies Private Limited, Fasmate Technology Services Private Limited, Cubevo Technology Private Limited and Best Shine Technology Private Limited.

“The mobile apps were developed in a way that on installing the apps the company gets access to all contacts and other data from the mobile phone. The borrowers were transferred loan amount after deducting between 25 per cent and 30 per cent,” Sajjanar said.

Dennis helped Zixia Zhang in identifying suitable places for the business in the country and with the help of Satyapal, they set up call centers and planned to start a few more. Anirudh was managing the Best Shine Technology Private Limited call center while Hemanth was taking care of the operations of Cubevo Technology Private Limited – both call centers established in the last three months.

The Commissioner said that a detailed investigation is being done by the Cyberabad police to know the source of funds. “The companies were not linked or entered in an agreement with the NBFCs. We are trying to find out the sources of funds,” Sajjanar told reporters.

He asked the people to approach the Cyberabad police if they face harassment from illegal micro-finance companies.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .