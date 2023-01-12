Insurance company to develop two villages in Asifabad

It will also take up environmental conservation through the initiative and help locals plant trees in a 5 acre-tract of the government.

SUD Life Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Abhay Tewari and Subhash Chandra, head of the Group Business exchanges copies of the MoU with Collector Rahul Raj in presence of Asifabad MLA Athram Sakku and Zilla Parishad chairperson Kova Laxmi in Asifabad on January 10.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Star union Dai-ichi (SUD) Life Insurance, an insurance company, signed on an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with authorities of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district recently to create education and healthcare facilities at Ginnedhari village in Tiryani mandal and Routasankepalli village of Asifabad district spending Rs.25 lakh.

On January 10, SUD Life Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Abhay Tewari and Subhash Chandra, head of the Group Business executed the MoU with Collector Rahul Raj in presence of Asifabad MLA Athram Sakku and Zilla Parishad chairperson Kova Laxmi in Asifabad. Abhay said that the insurer would take up developmental activities in the two villages in a phased manner.

The ESG programme aims to improve literacy rate of the two villages that currently stands at 56 percent.

It will set up an e-learning facility with a computer and projector along with a digital application subscription to the children. It is planning to construct a health centre to enhance access of tribals to better healthcare facilities.

It will carry out a plantation along the canal and around the village pond of approximately 1,000 fruit bearing trees such as guava, custard apple, saffron mango or any other plants suitable for the region.