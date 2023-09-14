Intense rainfall drenches city; Secunderabad records highest downpour

Published Date - 05:50 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed an abrupt shift in its weather pattern on Thursday, as dark clouds descended upon the city around 4:00 pm, leading to an intense spell of rainfall that drenched various parts of the city.

Residents across Nampally, Secunderabad, Banjara Hills, Saroornagar, Dilsukhnagar, Uppal, Charminar, and surrounding areas found themselves caught in heavy downpours accompanied by thunderstorms.

The day had initially remained sultry, with intermittent clouds providing some respite. By 5:00 pm, several areas had already recorded substantial rainfall, with Secunderabad topping the charts at 42.5 mm, followed closely by Banjara Hills at 38 mm and Khairatabad at 35.5 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a forecast predicting a generally cloudy sky with intermittent rain for Hyderabad on Friday. The maximum temperature for the day is expected to remain below 30 degrees Celsius.

In addition to Hyderabad, several districts in the state experienced very heavy rainfall on Thursday, attributed to the influence of a Low-Pressure Area (LPA) over the region. The IMD has further predicted that moderate to heavy rains will continue to affect northern districts of the state on Friday.