Intense rains hit Hyderabad overnight, more showers expected on Thursday

According to the Telangana State Planning and Development Society, most areas in the city received rainfall between 10 mm and 20 mm.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 May 2024, 12:45 PM

Hyderabad: After a two-day break, intense rainfall and thunderstorms struck the city for a few hours overnight and early hours of Thursday.

Other districts in Telangana, including Adilabad, Nizamabad, Peddapapli, Jagtial, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Karimnagar, Hanumakonda, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Siddipet, and Kamareddy, also experienced intense thunderstorms yesterday and overnight.

On Thursday, a yellow alert was issued for heavy rains and thunderstorms across various districts of Telangana, including Hyderabad.

The Indian Meteorological Department – Hyderabad stated, “Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Suryapet districts in Telangana.”