Inter-school football tournament: Nikhil powers St Michael’s to victory in U-17 final

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:24 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Hyderabad: Nikhil struck two goals to power St Michael’s to 2-1 victory over Requel Ford in the under-17 final of the 10th Subramaniam Inter-school football tournament in Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the other finals, Requel Ford clinched the under-15 title against St Michael’s 3-1 with Manoj scoring two goals for the winners.

Results: U-13: Finals: St Michaels 4 ( Jaison 2, Riyan 1, Akhil 1) bt Requel Ford 0; Semifinals: 3-1 Requel Ford International School Rampally 3 (Ethan 1, Rayan 2) bt Oak Valley (Vastav 1); St Michaels 4 ( Jaison 1, Riyan 1, Vikranth 1, Akshay 1) bt Zee School 0; Under 15: Finals: 3-1 Requel Rord 3 ( Manoj 2, Abhishek 1) bt St Michales 1 ( Vinayak 1); Semifinals: Requel Ford 4 (Abhishek 4) bt Zee School 0; St Michaels 4 (Vinayak 1, Nanda 1, Vincent 2) bt Sherwood School Suchitra 0; Third place: Sherwood 3 ( Yagya 1, Manudeep 1, Zishan 1) bt Zee school( Chayank 1, Aashrith 1); U-17:Finals: 2-1 St Michales 2 (Nikhil 2) bt Requel Ford (Anus 1); 3rd place: Sherwood School 6 ( Aryan 3, Aryu 2, Gopal 1) bt Progress School 1 (Suhari 1).