Inter second year student dies as bus knocks down bike in Zaheerabad

5 February 2024, 06:57 PM

Representational Image

Sangareddy: An intermediate student died after an RTC bus knocked down a two-wheeler at Pasthapur near Zaheerabad town on Monday.

The victim, Srikanth (17), son of Srinivas, a resident of Ram Nagar town, was an intermediate second year student in RLR Junior College. He was going to college on his bike when the Nyalkal-bound RTC bus coming from Zaheerabad bus station hit his bike just a few metres away from his college. Srikanth was rushed to the Area Hospital in Zaheerabad where doctors asked him to be taken to the Government Hospital in Sangareddy for better treatment.

Srikanth died on his way to Sangareddy. A case has been registered.