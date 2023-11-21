Inter student hangs self in hostel room in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A first year intermediate student of a private junior college died by suicide in his hostel room on the college campus at Turkayamjal in Adibatla on the city outskirts on Monday night.

The 16-year-old, who joined the college a few months ago, was found hanging by his roommate, who informed the hostel warden and college authorities. The died by suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in the room on the campus where he was studying, in the absence of his roommate.

The college staff shifted him to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors pronounced him dead. Police said the reason for suicide was not known and his parents, teachers and friends claimed the teen was good at studies. No suicide note was recovered.

However, student leaders who staged a protest at the college alleged harassment on part of the college management to be reason. Adibatla police are investigating. Officials said all possible angles are being investigated and necessary action will be taken.