Intermediate student jumps off Narayana College building in Patancheru

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:39 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

Sangareddy: An intermediate first-year student Ram Praneeth (17) has attempted suicide by jumping off the Narayana College building located at Pati in Patancheru Mandal on Monday. He hails from Singarayakonda of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh.

Despite his stiff opposition, the parents reportedly admitted Ram Praneeth to the college. He has fractured his leg and suffered serious injuries all over his body.

Praneeth was rushed to a private hospital. His condition is stated to be critical.