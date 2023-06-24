International Widows Day observed in Mancherial

Daylong awareness programme was conducted for widows to mark International Widows Day on the premises of Carmel Convent High School

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Widows participate in an awareness programme held to mark International Widows Day observed in Mancherial on Friday

Mancherial: A daylong awareness programme was conducted for widows to mark International Widows Day on the premises of Carmel Convent High School here on Friday. The event was by Carmel Jyothi Vikasa, a voluntary organisation of Mancherial town.

Speakers of the event raised awareness among the widows over their rights, how to be in a family, and to lead a happy life. The widows were empowered on raising kids and following ethics and moral values. They were sensitized on achieving goals without doubting themselves. They were given advice to develop personality.

Carmel Seva Samstha president Mother Jio, director Sister Arpita, coordinators M Sujatha, P Suma, R Rajitha, speakers Banda Shankari, E Suvarna, Bellampalli Child Development Project Officer M Uma and 50 widows took part in the programme.