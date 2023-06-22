Mancherial school inks pact with GravIITy Cloud

Vidhya Bharati High School in Mancherial entered into MoU with GravIITy Cloud, an edutech company of Hyderabad to provide IIT and NEET foundation courses at the institution

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Management of Vidhya Bharati High School and CoE of GravIIT Cloud enter into a memorandum of understanding in Thandur mandal centre on Thursday.

Mancherial: Vidhya Bharati High School of Thandur mandal centre entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GravIITy Cloud, an edutech company of Hyderabad to provide IIT and NEET foundation courses at the institution in presence of Mandal Educational Officer Prabhakar on Thursday. It was the first school to introduce the facility to rural students in the district.

Surabhi Sharath Kumar, director of the school said that the institution came forward to execute the MoU empowering students from rural parts to compete with their counterparts in IIT and NEET. Students would be able to improve their performance in the national level entrance test with the help of the foundation course.

Prabhakar opined that it was a welcoming sign to introduce the course in the school. GravIITy Cloud Chief Executive Officer Subba Reddy and staffers of the schools were present.