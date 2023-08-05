Interstate drug peddlers held in Abdullapurmet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:06 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) along with the Abdullapurmet police nabbed two interstate drug peddlers from Maharashtra and seized 22 kilos of marijuana and a car, altogether worth Rs.9 lakh from them.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jalaluddin Siddique Ahmed Husen Siddique (45) and Jameel Akthar (63), both drug peddlers from Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

Siddique who briefly worked in a private firm met one Nayeem, a drug peddler from Sholapur who regularly peddles drugs from Araku.

On learning tactics of drug peddling from Nayeem, Siddique decided to set up his own business with the help of his father-in-law Jameel Akthar.

“They purchased a car for the purpose of drug peddling two years ago. They procured marijuana from dealers in Araku and sold it to Nayeem and other customers for Rs.20, 000 per kg,” said an official.

Based on a tip-off, the duo was arrested when they were smuggling marijuana from Araku into Hyderabad by concealing it in the car at Abdullapurmet.