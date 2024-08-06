IRB Golconda Expressway undertakes rigorous monsoon maintenance activities on Hyderabad’s ORR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 August 2024, 04:11 PM

File photo of the Outer Ring Road (ORR)

Hyderabad: To handle any monsoon-related exigencies on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), the IRB Golconda Expressway is fully equipped and is on high alert. It has already undertaken extensive maintenance activities to ensure smooth traffic flow across the entire 158 km stretch of the ORR, with no significant disruptions or water logging reported so far.

To ensure safety and efficiency, IRB Golconda Expressway has released Emergency Helpline Numbers 14449 and/or 1800 599 6699, for commuters to contact. The company has also initiated maintenance measures like, cleaning of storm water drains, cleaning of vents, desludging major drainage arteries and installation of portable water pumps, etc, a press release said.

Commenting on the various initiatives taken up, RS Sharma, Director, IRB Golconda Expressway said, “Though this has been the first monsoon season for us here in Hyderabad after we took over the ORR project last year, nothing is new for us. We are maintaining projects across the nation for the last more than 25 years with our domain knowledge, expertise, and experience in managing any size of projects across any terrain with all resources in place to handle any kind of emergencies arising out of the monsoon.”

He appealed to the ORR users to bring to their notice any untoward incidence or exigencies noticed by them immediately on the Helpline numbers and added, “we are committed to bringing a world-class travel experience for the ORR users, and we will leave no stone unturned.”

Additionally, the company is working in close coordination with the State Disaster Management Team, Police Authorities, Forest Authorities, and HMDA to maintain smooth traffic. To keep ORR users informed, IRB Golconda Expressway has introduced weather warnings on digital messaging boards at various locations, ensuring commuters are apprised of current conditions.

Few other facilities on the ORR include 24×7 Highway Traffic Monitoring System, which is equipped with long-range cameras at interchanges, round-the-clock patrolling with trained personnel, including emergency medical teams. The trauma centres are well-equipped with advanced life support ambulances and have tie-ups with Yashoda and Apollo Hospitals, the press release said.

Emergency Helpline Numbers on ORR:

• 14449

• 1800 599 6699