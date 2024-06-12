iSprout to unveil Flyers Club for conducting business meetings at GMR Hyderabad airport

The vision behind this new-age initiative is to enable corporate travellers to conduct strategic and confidential meetings in secured meeting rooms, workstations, and business centre services.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 June 2024, 06:53 PM

Hyderabad: iSprout unveiled its plan to launch the iSprout Flyers Club, a one-stop solution for conducting business initiatives that will cater to corporate travellers at the GMR Hyderabad International Airport.

The firm is investing Rs.1 crore for the project, which will be launched in Hyderabad in the next two months, with subsequent plans to expand in other major airports in New Delhi, Bengaluru and Goa.

The vision behind this new-age initiative is to enable corporate travellers to conduct strategic and confidential meetings in secured meeting rooms, workstations, and business centre services in the comfort of exclusive privileges like food and beverage options, a press release said.

Sundari Patibandla, CEO & Co-Founder of iSprout, said, “Our goal is to eliminate the need for corporate professionals to travel into the cities for conducting client meetings or interviews, improving efficiency, and time management.”

Highlighting the cost-effective and enterprising aspects of the new initiative, Sreeni Tirdhala, CMO & Co-Founder at iSprout, said, “Our primary focus is to address the issue of time-management and lack of supportive services to corporate professionals in their business travels.”

Membership benefits at the iSprout Flyers Club will include state-of-the-art business centres, meeting rooms, workstations, telephone booths, dry pantry areas that serve food and beverage options and gaming zones.