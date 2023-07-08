ITF Women’s tennis tournament: Rashmikaa, Vaidehi pair goes down fighting; Sahaja in final

Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa and her partner Vaidehi Chaudhari with the runners-up trophies.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa and her partner Vaidehi Chaudhari went down fighting to settle for the second place in the women’s doubles category at the ITF Pro Circuit Women $25000 tennis tournament at Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand on Saturday.

The fourth seeded pair lost to second seeds from India and Japan Rutuja Bhosale and Erika Sema 6-7 (3), 1-6 in a clash that lasted one hour and 21 minutes.

Meanwhile in singles, Hyderabad girl Sahaja Yamalapalli continued her fine form by reaching the final. In the semifinals, the seventh seeded Indian dished out commanding show to stun fourth seeded Peangtarn Plupuech from Thailand in straight sets. She cruised to 6-2, 6-1 victory. In the final, she will take on sixth seeded Mananchaya Sawangkaew.

Results

Women’s Doubles: Final: Rutuja Bhosale (Ind)/Erika Sema (JPN) bt Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (IND)/Vaidehi Choudary (IND) 7-6(3), 6-1;

Singles: Semis: Sahaja Yamalapalli (Ind) bt Peangtarn Plupuech (Tha) 6-2, 6-1.

