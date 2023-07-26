| Minister Jagadish Reddy Suggests Cooperative Banks To Take Up Purchase And Sale Of Food Grains

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy asked the young farmers to enroll as members of cooperative banks to avail their services

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy inaugurating branch of District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCB) at Chityal in Nalgonda district on Thursday.

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday suggested the District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCB) to extend their services to purchase and sale of food grains.

Inaugurating a branch of DCCB at Chityal in the district, Jagadish Reddy said that cooperative banks have been standing in front in extending the financial support to the farmers. He asked the young farmers to enroll as members of cooperative banks to avail their services. He said that another six branches of DCCB would be opened soon in erstwhile Nalgonda district.

He reminded that after formation of Telangana state, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has laid focus on strengthening of cooperative banks, which was yielding good results benefitting the farmers.The cooperative banks have been extending services of sale of quality seeds and fertilizers to the farmers in addition to purchasing the paddy produced by them.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy, Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah and DCCB Chairman Gongidi Mahender Reddy were present.