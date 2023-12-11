Jagtial fisheries officer garlanded with currency notes

Upset over his demands, fishermen submitted a representation to the district collector Yasmeen Yasha during Prajavani, a weekly public grievances programme, in the collectorate office.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Upset over his demands, fishermen submitted a representation to the district collector Yasmeen Yasha during Prajavani, a weekly public grievances programme, in the collectorate office.

Jagtial: In a surprising incident, members of fishermen community garlanded district fisheries officer with currency notes in Jagtial on Monday to protest against the alleged corrupt practices of a district fisheries officer Damodar. He was allegedly demanding bribes for formation of new fisheries societies besides neglecting the formation of societies.

Upset over his demands, fishermen submitted a representation to the district collector Yasmeen Yasha during Prajavani, a weekly public grievances programme, in the collectorate office.

Also Read Free travel scheme to reduce financial burden on street vendors

Initially, they went to the chamber of Damodar in Integrated District Offices Complex and picked up an argument with him and garlanded him with currency notes when he came out from his chamber. Later, they submitted a representation to the collector in Prajavani.

Responding to the issue, collector Yasmeen Basha assured to conduct enquiry into allegations leveled on Damodar and get his clarification. Departmental action would be taken based on his clarification, she said.