Jagtial: Two youth electrocuted in Metpalli

Jagtial: Two youngsters Kanaka Vikas (25) and Baindla Vinith (24) were electrocuted in Metpalli town on Tuesday.
While fixing the signboard of a trader shop in front of a function hall on the outskirts of Metpalli town, the board slipped and fell on an 11 kv electric wire.
Vikas and Vinith, who came into contact with the live electric wire as they were holding the board, died on the spot. Two others were injured in the incident and were shifted to hospital. Vikas and Vinith were from Dabba of Ibrahimpatnam mandal. The police have registered a case.