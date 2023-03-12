Japanese woman tweets after being assaulted during holi

The video of a Japanese woman being assaulted by a group of men in Delhi during Holi celebrations recently went viral on the internet.

Hyderabad: The video of a Japanese woman being assaulted by a group of men in Delhi during Holi celebrations recently went viral on the internet. Reacting to the incident, the woman took to her Twitter account and called it ‘unfortunate’ and added that her intention was not to ‘defame the festival.’

In a series of tweets roughly translated from Japanese, the woman wrote, “I had heard that it was very dangerous for a woman to go out alone during the daytime at the Holi festival, an Indian festival that I participated in, so I participated in the event with a total of 35 other friends. Unfortunately, this kind of situation happened…”

The woman who had tweeted the video on Thursday soon removed it from her account. She said she “was terrified” by the reactions to the video so she “deleted the tweet”.

“On March 9, I tweeted a video of Holi, but after that, the number of RTs and DMs increased more than I had imagined, and I was terrified, so I deleted the tweet,” she tweeted in Japanese. She further added that she did not intend to “convey the abnormalities and damages of the Holi festival in India.”

The police have taken note of the video detaining three people, including a juvenile, in connection with the incident so far. “The police have promised to strengthen their crackdown, and we hope harassment against women will decrease significantly,” the woman said.