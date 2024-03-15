Jithender Reddy joins Congress, appointed as advisor

Published Date - 15 March 2024

Hyderabad: In a day of swift developments, BJP National Executive committee member A P Jithender Reddy resigned from the party and joined the Congress in the presence of AICC in-charge Deepadas Munshi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday.

Jithender Reddy was immediately appointed as an Advisor to the Government and Special Representative in Delhi in the rank of a Minister of State on Friday evening.

Earlier, Reddy sent his resignation to the the BJP president J P Nadda maintaining that he was quitting as the BJP was preferring to give tickets to newcomers in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

He made it clear that the change in leadership at the State level BJP had damaged the party prospects in the recent Assembly elections. When the party was poised to win at least 25 seats in Telangana Assembly, the BJP had to contend with just 8 seats. Even in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, the party was preferring newcomers “who do not share the same ethos as us”.

Hence he was forced to resign from the party, he said. He thanked the BJP national leadership especially the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their untiring efforts to develop the country.

Jithender Reddy, who was expecting the Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha ticket from the BJP was disenchanted after the party chose to give the ticket to DK Aruna.