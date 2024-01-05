JNTU-Hyderabad to train ISRO professionals

Hyderabad: Known for its expertise in equipping cyber warriors to effectively battle out cyber threats, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad could soon be training professionals from the country’s premier space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Deliberations to explore the possibilities of JNTU-H providing the ISRO employees with necessary training in cyber security and improve their skills is already are going on. To this effect, ISRO Chairman Dr. Sreedhara Panicker Somanath and JNTU-Hyderabad Vice Chancellor Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy held discussions here on Friday.

On the sidelines of the JNTU-Hyderabad’s XII convocation here, Dr. Somanath said, “We already collaborated on various topics of research interest. Today, we discussed cyber security and how we work on that. It is a really good university. Our people on cyber security can get trained here. We will think about short-term training programmes.”

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field of science and technology, the JNTU-Hyderabad conferred a doctor of philosophy (Honoris Causa) on Dr. Somanath during the convocation. Delivering the convocation address, the ISRO Chairman said for any achiever, recognition does not come by accident but it happens through consistent efforts and commitment.

With the advent of futuristic technologies, people may soon virtually travel to Mars and Venus and actually experience the heat with the sensors connected to the brain by themselves but not through machines or screens, he said.

Dr. Somanath conceded he made mistakes but also made corrective measures to rectify them. On that note, he told the graduating students, that failure was not a bad thing and asked them to stay humble and grounded even under very successful situations.

In his address, Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy said, a total of 88,226 degrees including 75,815 undergraduate, 11,088 postgraduate, 835 doctor of pharmacy, 142 doctor of philosophy were awarded to students. Fifty four students were decorated with gold medals for their academic excellence.