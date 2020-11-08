Joe Biden wins the White House race

Joe Biden was born on Nov 20, 1942 in Scranton, Pennsylvania

Democratic nominee Joseph R Biden has managed to secure enough Electoral College votes to take him past the critical 270 mark and is now set to become the 46th President of the United States. Many broadcasters, confirmed a victory for Biden in the key swing State of Pennsylvania, and with its 20 electoral votes, the former Vice President’s tally rose to 273 early on Sunday.

Joe Biden was born on Nov 20, 1942 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. At age 29 he became, one of the youngest to be elected in Senate. He has sought the US presidency twice before, in 1988 and 2008. He has touted his ability to work with Republicans. He was Vice-President under Barack Obama administration from 2009 to 2017. Biden clinched the Democratic Presidential nomination in June 2020, soon names California senator Kamala Harris as running mate. Consistently lead Trump in national polls.

Kamala Harris becomes the America’s first female and first black Vice –President. She was born October 20, 1964 in Oakland, California. She is the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants. She became US senator for California in 2016 and is the first person of South Asian heritage and the 2nd black female senator in US history.

Key election promises

Covid-19: A national testing and tracing plan

Build a “new American economy”.

Raise federal minimum wage to $15/hour

Rejoin the Paris Climate Accord

A roadmap to citizenship for nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants

Restore “American leadership” in the world and rebuild alliances

Joe Biden and India

Much before he became Vice President in the Barack Obama administration, Joe Biden had advocated a stronger relationship with India.

Biden was one of the key advocates of strengthening the Indo-US partnership, especially in strategic areas. During that time, the US officially declared its support for India’s membership in a reformed and expanded United Nations Security Council. This had been a key demand of successive Indian governments, which was fulfilled by Washington during Biden’s term as VP.

Perks and entitlements

Being president of the United States is not only prestigious, but also comes with a host of benefits and perks. Let’s look at the basic requirement to hold office as US President, perks and facilities, he the first citizen of the US is entitle to.

Eligibility

Must be natural born citizen of US

At least 35 years old

Has been a resident of the US for 14 years

Accommodations

White House: Official residence and Oval office

Blair House as Guest House

Camp David to host foreign leaders

Rides

Air Force One- 747-200B

Marine One Helicopter

The Beast: Presidential limousine

Salary

The US President earns a $4,00,000 taxable salary. He is also entitled to an allowances of $19,000 for entertainment, yearly allowance of $50,000 and a non-table travel allowances of $1,00,000.

Presidential election- A timeline and how it works

Party conventions (Aug 2020)

The political parties nominate their candidates

Republicans- Donald Trump

Democrats – Joe Biden

Early voting (Sept)

Several States start sending out absentee ballots

Debates (October)

2 Presidential debates at Ohio and Tennessee

1 Vice-Presidential debate at Utah

Election Day (Nov 3)

The candidate who gets most popular votes in a given State wins all the Electoral College votes for that State – 538 total votes

Electoral College meets (December 14)

The 538 electors vote as instructed by their State. A candidate must garner an absolute majority to win.

270 votes to win

Presidential Inauguration

New President is sworn in on Jan 20, 2021

