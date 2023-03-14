Kabzaa to release across nation in multiple languages on March 17

Hyderabad: Kabzaa is the latest pan-Indian film from the Kannada film industry. The film is going to be released across the nation in multiple languages on March 17. Kabzaa will be surely admired by the Telugu audience in the sense that its leads are very well known to us and also have a great following here. Kabzaa stars Upendra and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. Kichcha Sudeepa also played a prominent role in the film. Besides this star cast, there’s another special star in the film in a very special role, and that’s our Dr. Shivaraj Kumar.

Kabzaa is a completely action-packed thriller, as known from its trailer. Kabzaa can undoubtedly be listed next on KGF from Kannada cinema because it was made on such a huge scale and to international standards. Well, some compared Kabzaa directly to KGF looking at its period and action setup from the trailer. But the director of Kabzaa, Chandru, himself stated that Kabzaa has no similarities in story when compared to KGF. Chandru, along with the lead actor, Upendra, promised the audience that Kabzaa would give an everlasting action experience.

Kabzaa also stars Murali Sharma, Posani Krishna Murali, Dev Gill from Magadheera, Sudha, and Jon Kokken, who are familiar with the Telugu audience. The film’s music is composed by KGF star Ravi Basrur. Watch and enjoy Kabzaa in theaters in Telugu from March 17.

