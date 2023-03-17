Kajal Aggarwal’s Khosty movie will release for Ugadi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:15 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Hyderabad: Kajal Aggarwal‘s latest film, Khosty, is also going to be released in Telugu with the title Khosty. The film’s release date is set for March 22, on the occasion of Ugadi. The film actually released in Tamil today, but the Telugu release date was updated due to the competition for release in Telugu.

Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in a dual role in this film. One of the roles is a cop. Khosty is written and directed by Kalyaan. Khosty is a pure horror comedy drama film, as seen from the trailer and the other promotional material.

Besides Kajal Aggarwal, Khosty also stars senior actress Radhika Sarathkumar and popular comedian Yogi Babu. The film is being released by Ganga Entertainment in Telugu. Sam CS composed the music for Khosty.

Khosty is now going to compete with Vishwak Sen‘s Das Ka Dhamki at the Telugu box office, with the latest updated release date of March 22.