Kalyan Ram starrer ‘Amigos’ received mixed reviews

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:15 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Hyderabad: The film ‘Amigos’ starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, which was released on Friday, has received conflicting reviews. The actor, who is trying out different characters, has proven himself in his doppelgänger parts and the film could keep the audience interested.

The latest film is directed by Rajendra Reddy, produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar Ghibran, and stars Kalyan Ram, Ashika Ranganath, Brahmaji, Sapthagiri, and other notable performers.

Following the popularity and success of ‘Bimbisara’, Kalyan Ram’s ‘Amigos’ is a risky experimental move attempted by the actor. In order to create a thriller based on the concept of doppelgängers, director Reddy takes advantage of the actor’s acting prowess. Kalyan conveys varied tones with ease and does a wonderful job.

His portrayal as Bipin Roy, a ruthless individual who will stop at nothing to get what he wants, had elements of his ‘Bimbisara’ persona. He also does a comfortable job of portraying Manjunath, a quiet software employee, and Siddharth, a son, and loving boy. However, the distinctions become muddled when all of these characters are present on-screen.

Despite being an experimental film, it comes across as a commercial entertainment with humour, action, and some fan service. Despite a few highlights, the film’s conclusion comes across as forced. If there’s something going for this action thriller, it is the acting talent and presence of Kalyan Ram, along with a dash of humour and action.