Kamal Raju will win in Madhira: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:11 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar speaking to Madhira constituency level BRS workers meeting in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: BRS candidate for Madhira Assembly, Lingala Kamal Raju was going to win the seat with thumping majority, asserted the constituency in-charge, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

He addressed the constituency level BRS workers meeting here on Thursday. The party leaders from Madhira, Yerrupalem Bonakal, Chintakani, Mudigonda and Madhira Rural mandals attended the meeting.

Ajay Kumar said that the BRS was strong in Madhira constituency, even if the party has no MLA locally, the cadres and workers were doing excellent work in strengthening the party. Based on the prevailing mood the party was going to win the seat with ease.

The Congress party leaders who have nothing to say about their achievements in terms of development or welfare were only engaged in Goebbels campaign against the BRS. Every household in Madhira knows the development and welfare initiatives implemented in the constituency, the minister said.

Hitting at Congress leaders Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ajay Kumar said the duo has created a new tradition of forcing the BRS leaders and cadres to join Congress even though the BRS men were not willing to join the Congress.

The minister said that after winning as Khammam MLA for the second time Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inducted him into the State Cabinet. But Nageswara Rao could not digest it and never addressed him as a minister.

For the first time in the history of erstwhile Khammam district the BRS party would win a majority of seats. And for that the party cadres and leaders have to make committed efforts, Ajay Kumar said.

Seed Development Corporation chairman K Koteswara Rao, BRS leaders Samineni Hariprasad, P Pullaiah, Malladi Vasu, Gurram Rama Rao, Chava Ramakrishna, Bandham Srinivas and others were present.