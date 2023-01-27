Kanti Velugu camp inaugurated at Warangal Press Club

MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar inaugurated the 'Kanti Velugu' screening camp at Warangal Press Club

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

MLA Vinay Bhaskar and Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu at Warangal Press Club on Friday

Hanamkonda: West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar in the presence of District Collector Rajiv Gandhi has inaugurated the ‘Kanti Velugu‘ screening camp at Warangal Press Club for the benefit of the journalist and their family members here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had launched the programme as a ‘yagnam’ for all ages of people suffering from the vision issues.

“The tests are conducted under supervision of doctors with advanced equipment and distribute reading glasses free of cost,” he said.

Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu suggested that journalists working in Warangal and Hanamkonda district should take care of their health and asked everyone to check their eyes at the camps.

As many as 147 eye tests have been conducted on the first day of the camp at the Press Club.

Press Club President Vemula Nagaraju, KUDA Chairman Sunder Raj Yadav, Deputy DMHO Madan Mohan, I&PR AD Laxman Kumar and others were present at the programme.