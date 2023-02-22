Karimnagar book fair from March 2 to 8

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:57 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Karimnagar: A week-long book fair, “Book Fair Karimnagar” will be organised at Jyothirao Phule park (Circus grounds) here from March 2 to 8. Telangana Sahitya Academy is going to conduct a book fair as part of the International Women’s day celebrations.

Collector RV Karnan formally released the poster pertaining to the book fair at the Collectorate conference hall here on Wednesday.

Besides book fair, women’s day celebrations, literacy activities and cultural programmes would be conducted every evening as part of the week-long International women’s day. There would be a food court with Telangana recipes.

Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, Trainee Collector Lenin Vatsal Toppo, Telangana Book Trust Secretary Koya Chandramohan, writers Basavershwar, Yamini Purushotham, Satish and others were also present.