Karimnagar cops organise cycle rally as part of Police Martyrs Memorial Day

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:18 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar Police on Wednesday organized a cycle rally as part of Police Martyrs Memorial Day celebrations in the town. Besides cops, about 500 persons from different organizations including members of the cycling association also participated in the rally.

Starting from the Telangana Chowk, the rally reached the police headquarters passing through Mankammathota, Labour Adda, Shiva Theater Chowk, Mancherial Chowk, Telangana Martyrs Memorial, Telangana Thalli statue and Kaman Chowk.

Flagging off the rally, Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana said they were working with commitment to take forward the aspiration of the cops, who sacrificed their lives to establish peace in the society. The present peaceful situation materialized only because of the sacrifices made by the police.

Additional DCP (administration) G Chandramohan and senior officials also participated.