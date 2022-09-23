Karimnagar Dairy turnover crosses Rs 418 crore during last financial year

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited also known as Karimnagar Dairy has made a turnover of Rs 418.85 crore in 2021-22 financial year as against Rs 364.45 crore during 2020-21. This was disclosed by the Karimnagar Dairy chairman Ch Rajeshwar Rao at the 11th general body meeting held here on Friday. He said the dairy was making a steady progress on all fronts including sales and procurement of milk. Incidentally, the Karimnagar Dairy curd sales had increased by 15.07 per cent, he added.

Stating that the Karimnagar Dairy was planning to expand its business activities throughout the Telangana state and benefit the milk producing farmers, he said that Dairy was selling milk and milk products in the integrated Karimnagar district, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Adilabad, Nirmal Warangal, Siddipet, Jangaon and Hyderabad city. Now, it is planning to expand its activities across entire Telangana state, he stated.

Accordingly, the mega dairy project with a handling capacity of three lakh litres per day was ready for inauguration at the Nallagonda village of Thimmapur mandal, he stated and added that they had opened a total of 34 Bulk milk cooling units (BMCU) and 56 departmental dairy parlours as part of its expansion programme. He also said that they were according priority for generating renewable energy by installing rooftop solar plants to save the power bills at all BMCSs and the main dairy plant.

During the meeting, the farmers suggested that the dairy should take measures for providing suitable insurance coverage for the milching animals, calves feed and bonus. They also suggested frequent motivational meetings and educational tours to increase the milk production and help the farmers to take up dairy units. On this occasion, three new directors were elected unanimously. Director M Sudhakar Rao was re-elected and Ramadevi from Lingapur village of Shankarpatnam mandal and Anjaneyulu from Tadipalli village of Jagtial mandal. The Managing director P Shankar Reddy explained about the new mega dairy plant through power point presentation. Dairy Advisor V Hanumantha Reddy and other directors were also present.