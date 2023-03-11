Karimnagar: DICCI team visits Dalit Bandhu units in Huzurabad

DICCI national president N Ravi Kumar addressing the Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries awareness meeting held in Huzurabad on Saturday.

Karimnagar: A delegation of the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) on Saturday visited different business units established under the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad assembly constituency.

A five member team of the DICCI led by national president Narra Ravi Kumar examined units in Shalapalli, Challuru and Jammikunta. Interacting with beneficiaries, they enquired about the business mode and income being earned through the business. Later, they participated in an awareness programme held in Singapore KITS College in the outskirts of Huzurabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Kumar said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had introduced Dalit Bandhu scheme to uplift dalits, who constitute 25 percent of the Indian population, as great entrepreneurs.

It was a great decision to provide Rs 10 lakh to each beneficiary under the scheme without any bank guarantee and repayment, he said and advised dalits to strive hard to emerge as big entrepreneurs by utilizing the opportunity to fulfill the aspirations of the Chief Minister.

Stating that financial discipline was more important to emerge as entrepreneurs, he said that it was also more important to keep open shops throughout the day and 365 days. Moreover, except 25 percent, the remaining amount earned through business should be reinvested in the business, he emphasized.

Assuring to extend all kinds of support, he said that DICCI would introduce dalit entrepreneurs to manufacturing companies. DICCI has its services in America, London, France, Dubai and other countries, he said.

SC Corporation chairman Banda Srinivas, Collector RV Karnan, SC Corporation executive director Nagarjuna and special officer Suresh, DICCI representatives Paramesh, Ramesh, D Narayana and others were present.