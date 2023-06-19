Karimnagar: Digital teaching to be introduced in Anganwadi centres

Digital teaching methods will be introduced in Anganwadi Centres in the district to educate children below the age of six years.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 05:35 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Karimnagar: Digital teaching methods will be introduced in Anganwadi Centres in the district to educate children below the age of six years. The new method will be used for stimulating the creative, social, emotional, cognitive and intellectual development of children, officials said.

Children’s events held at the State and national level as well as programmes available on the internet will be screened in Anganwadi centres by arranging large LED screens. Besides using available programmes, special programmes are likely to be designed to enlighten the kids on multiple subjects.

For this purpose, the government has decided to construct separate sheds in selected Anganwadi centres, which are being operated on government lands. Besides arranging LED screens, Wi-Fi, audio-visual aids and child friendly learning equipment will also be provided to these centres.

As part of its flagship programme to upgrade Anganwadi centres into Saksham Anganwadi Centres, the union government has decided to strengthen centres by allocating Rs.1 lakh to each centre per year.

Under ‘Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0’, two lakh selected anganwadi centres would be upgraded across the country. It has been proposed to upgrade 80,000 centres in the financial year 2023-24 (40,000 each for financial year 2021-22 and 2023-24).

In this regard, the union government has sought a list of eligible anganwadi centres from all States. Besides other parameters, own building is mandatory for selection of anganwadi centres under the Sakham Anganwadi programme, Women and Child Welfare department officials said.

Though 281 anganwadi centres have their own buildings in Karimnagar, district officials have finalized 60 centres. The list of selected anganwadis would be sent to the State government after getting approval of the Collector, officials said, adding that there were 777 anganwadi centres in four project limits of the district.