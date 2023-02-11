Kothagudem: 77 Anganwadi Centres to be developed as model ones by ITDA

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Kothagudem: The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) has planned to develop Anganwadi Centres in nine Bhadrachalam agency mandals in the district as model ones.

The authorities have called tenders to procure material required for the purpose. It is planned to develop infrastructure in as many as 77 Anganwadi Centres under Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojna which aims at transforming villages with significant tribal population into model villages.

ITDA assistant project officer (APO-General) David Raju said the Anganwadi Centres would be equipped with 16 types of children’s toys, cookware, educational items, tables and chairs for children and almirahs to store goods.

Where there are permanent buildings, television sets will be equipped. Seating arrangements for pregnant women would be made so that they can conveniently take ‘Balamritham’ whenever they visit Anganwadi centres, he said.

Repair works will be taken up at Anganwadi Centres wherever required besides painting work at all the centres. Care is being taken to maintain quality in the works and in the procurement of material, APO (General) Raju said, adding that a meeting with agencies supplying material was held recently and material was being procured by calling tenders. Steps were being taken to carry out and complete painting and repair works as soon as possible, he added.