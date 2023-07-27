Karimnagar: LMD gates lifted

In the wake of heavy rains, floodgates of the Lower Manair Dam were lifted to release water into the river, with 56,000 cusecs of water being discharged by lifting 16 gates.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 09:06 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Karimnagar: In the wake of heavy rains, floodgates of the Lower Manair Dam were lifted to release water into the river, with 56,000 cusecs of water being discharged by lifting 16 gates.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector B Gopi, Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu and irrigation officials released the water into the downstream by lifting flood gates on Thursday evening.

LMD is getting 1.79 lakh cusecs of inflow including 1.10 lakh cusecs from Mid Manair and 68,498 cusecs through the river. Officials said 18.552 tmc of water was available in the project against its storage capacity of 24.034 tmc.

Meanwhile, 22 gates of Mid Manair Dam were lifted to release 1.10 lakh cusecs of water into the downstream. While the project is getting 1.05 lakh cusecs inflow through Mulavagu and Narmala project, 1.10 lakh cusecs are being discharged. Officials said 18.82 tmc of water is available in the reservoir as against its storage capacity of 27.5 tmc.

Also Read Heavy inflows prompt Hyderabad reservoirs to lift gates for water release