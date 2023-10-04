Karimnagar Police arrest three persons in connection with murder of woman

The police recovered 26.5 grams of gold including a mangalsutra and a gold earring from the accused

Karimnagar: Karimnagar police arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a woman. Shaik Gous Pasha, Vankaya Mohan and Mohammed Noorzahan Begum, residents of Karimangar, were arrested on charges of the murder of G Prameela, a resident of Kamalapur, Bheemaram mandal of Warangal district, who had come to her mother’s home in Arkandla of Keshavapatnam mandal.

As her father Komuraiah was suffering from health problems, she took him to a ‘baba’ in Molangur. While they were walking to the village, the accused convinced them and took them to Thadikal promising to cure Komuraiah with the help of another priest in a temple. There, Shaik Gous Pasha and Mohan tried to snatch the gold ornaments from her, and when she raised an alarm, they attacked her with a knife and fled with her ornaments.

She died on the spot with severe bleeding injuries. The police recovered 26.5 grams of gold including a mangalsutra and a gold earring from the accused.

