Karimnagar: Police open rowdy sheet on corporator Jangili Sagar

30 January 2024

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar police have opened a rowdy sheet on 21st division corporator Jangili Sagar, who was recently arrested by the police on charges of collecting Rs.10 lakh from one Thatipalli Linga Reddy and occupying the latter’s land in Sitarampur.

Kothapalli police on Tuesday opened a rowdy sheet as five cases were registered against Sagar in the police station. A case was registered under sections 447, 186 r/w 34 IPC for illegally installing a Ganesh idol and erecting a tent on government land. Another case was registered under sections 427, 290, 324, r/w 34 IPC for illegally demolishing the surrounding wall in Kothapalli police station.

The other cases include one for demolishing an under construction house.