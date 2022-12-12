Karimnagar: Teenager attempts suicide after father scolds him over mobile games

Published Date - 04:07 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Karimnagar: Upset over his father scolding him for playing online games on the mobile phone, a 14-year-old boy allegedly made a suicide attempt in Gopalraopet of Ramadugu mandal on Monday.

According to the police, Vishnu was addicted to playing online games on his mobile phone. Vexed over this, his father had scolded him several times. Upset over this, Vishnu is said to have hanged himself in the morning when the other family members went out.

However, neighbors saw him hanging and shifted him to hospital with the help of staff of a 108 ambulance service. The condition of the boy, who is under treatment at the Karimnagar district headquarters hospital, was stated to be serious.