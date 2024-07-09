Karimnagar: Visually challenged student dies after towel gets wrapped around neck

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 10:41 PM

Karimnagar: A visually challenged student died after a towel got wrapped around his neck while he was playing with other students in the school on Tuesday.

According to school authorities, a native of Muppirithota, Eliged mandal of Peddapalli district, Dama Srivastav (12) was a Class 7 student in the Government Residential School for Visually Handicapped, Karimnagar. Four students including Srivastav were playing in the hostel room in the afternoon. While playing, a towel that was hung up to dry on a rope in the hostel room accidentally got wrapped around his neck and he died of asphyxiation on the spot. The incident was recorded in CCTV cameras fixed in the hostel.

Expressing doubts over the death of their ward, the parents alleged that their child died due to the negligence of the school authorities. Knowing about the incident, student union activists rushed to the spot and staged a protest demonstration at the school along with the child’s parents.

However, they withdrew their protest after seeing the CCTV footage.