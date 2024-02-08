Kavitha objects to ‘political’ appointments in TSPSC

She said she would soon meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to seek a judicial inquiry into the matter.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 February 2024, 12:46 PM

BRS MLC K Kavitha

Hyderabad: In a scathing attack on the Congress government, BRS MLC K Kavitha accused the Congress leaders of peddling misinformation persistently and called for the immediate removal of TSPSC chairman and former DGP M Mahender Reddy.

Speaking to the media, Kavitha targeted Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his recent statements on the State song and his remarks that the Telangana Talli statue resembled her. She said that Revanth Reddy, who did not utter ‘Jai Telangana’ in his lifetime, was now talking about changes in the features of the Telangana Talli and the State emblem.

The BRS MLC also expressed concerns about corruption allegations being levelled against TSPSC Chairman M Mahender Reddy and demanded for his immediate removal amidst the allegations. She said she would soon meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to seek a judicial inquiry into the matter. She also raised objections to political appointments within TSPSC, citing the case of Palvai Rajini, whom she said, had a political background.

Accusing the Telangana government of imposing power cuts, Kavitha alleged that individuals from Andhra Pradesh were appointed as directors in power distribution companies. She alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was influencing the government in Telangana indirectly and questioned the qualifications of appointed advisers from Andhra Pradesh. She also questioned the role of an individual from Andhra Pradesh as an advisor to the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

The BRS legislator also pointed out that 20,000 dependent jobs in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) were approved during the BRS regime, against the job cuts implemented by the previous Congress and TDP governments in undivided Andhra Pradesh. She alleged that the Chief Minister reduced the status of his post and gave job letters that could, otherwise, be handed over by a general manager of SCCL.