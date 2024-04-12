Kavitha produced in Rouse Avenue Court, CBI Seeks 5-Day Custody for BRS MLC

The CBI has applied for a five-day custodial remand of Kavitha, stating that a liquor businessman from the 'South Group' met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and sought his support to commence business in Delhi.

New Delhi: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday morning after her arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

The CBI moved an application seeking five days custodial remand of Kavitha. While seeking her custodial remand CBI said that one liquor businessman of the ‘South Group’ met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and sought his support for starting his business in Delhi. Kejriwal, in turn, assured him for support, the CBI argued.

“We have sufficient material, Whatsapp chats and statements of the associated accused,” the CBI said.

“Dinesh Arora, (accused turn approver) has confirmed in his statement that Abhishek Boinpally informed that Rs 100 crores was given to Vijay Nair. Statement of Hawala operators under Section 161 & 164 CrPC confirms the payment of Rs 11.9 crores. Chats recovered from Buchibabu reveal that she was holding a partnership in Indospririts. Licenses were given to Indospririts even after being blacklisted due to the pressure of accused Manish Sisodia,” the central probe agency added.

Kavitha, who is the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minsiter K Chandrashekhar Rao was arrested by CBI while being in judicial custody in the money laundering case.

The CBI arrested Kavitha on Thursday in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam under sections of criminal conspiracy and falsification of accounts of the Indian Penal Code and certain sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On Wednesday, the CBI apprised the concerned court in Delhi that the BRS leader had already been examined on April 6 in Tihar Jail in connection with the case.

The Special Judge, Kaveri Baweja, was informed by the CBI counsel that “we are not filing any reply, we have already examined her on April 6”.

On April 5, 2024, the Delhi Court allowed the CBI plea to examine K Kavitha during judicial custody in the Tihar Jail on any day of the coming week.

The CBI, through the application, sought court permission to interrogate or quiz and record the statement of BRS Leader K Kavitha regarding WhatsApp chats recovered from Buchi Babu’s phone and documents to a Land deal post which 100 crores were allegedly paid to Aam Aadmi Party in kickbacks.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday sent K Kavitha to judicial custody until April 23, 2024. She was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement recently in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.