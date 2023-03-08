Kavitha trying to use Telangana sentiments to hide her wrongdoings: Bandi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:45 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Finding fault with BRS MLC K Kavitha for linking the Enforcement Directorate summons issued to her in the Delhi liquor scam to an attack on the people of Telangana, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay accused Kavitha of trying to use Telangana sentiments to hide her wrongdoings.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Sanjay said the people of Telangana had nothing to do with Kavitha’s corruption and that using them as a shield to escape punishment was not correct. He also alleged that BRS leaders were trying to project the case as the handiwork of BJP. “BJP has nothing to do with ED’s action. They are acting as per law,” he said.