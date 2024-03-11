Kavitha urges CM Revanth Reddy to implement BC manifesto

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 March 2024, 07:00 PM

Nalgonda: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Monday urged the Congress government to implement its BC manifesto, which was released ahead of the Assembly elections last year.

Speaking to the media after attending a round table meet on ‘BC’s Rights’ here, Kavitha said the Congress had made several promises in its BC manifestos and came to power in the State by getting BC votes. Asking Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to implement the BC manifesto, she said the State government was trying to delay introduction of a 42 percent quota to the BCs in local body elections on the pretext of a BC census.

Reminding that the earlier BRS government had issued a GO mandating 85 percent of posts in residential schools to be filled up with women, she alleged that the GO was cancelled by the Congress government after coming to power in the State. The Chief Minister was trying to deceive the youth and students by backtracking from his poll promises, she said.