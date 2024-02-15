Kavitha urges Govt to reconsider Rajiv Gandhi’s statue

She stated that though she had the utmost respect for the former Prime Minister, replacing the Telangana Talli statue with that of Gandhi would be disrespectful.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 11:11 AM

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Thursday urged the State government to reconsider its proposal to install the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in front of Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, in the location designated for the statue of Telangana Talli by the previous BRS government.

She stated that though she had the utmost respect for the former Prime Minister, replacing the Telangana Talli statue with that of Gandhi would be disrespectful.

In a letter to the Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Kavitha sought permission to make a special mention in the Council as Telangana Talli is extremely important to the people of Telangana and installing her statue is a way to honour the State’s rich cultural heritage and pride. She urged the State government to prioritise the installation of Telangana Talli’s statue in front of the Secretariat and respect the sentiments of the people of Telangana.

In a separate petition, the BRS MLC raised the issue of non-implementation of minimum support price (MSP) to groundnut farmers at Atchampet and Nagar Kurnool agricultural market yards. She stated that despite a fixed MSP of Rs 6,377 per quintal, the middle-men were purchasing groundnut crop from farmers at a lower rate of Rs 4,000-5,000 per quintal. She sought a discussion in the Council to eradicate the middle-men system at market yards and ensure just compensation to farmers for their hard work.