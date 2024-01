KCR greets people of Telangana on Sankranti

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 January 2024, 08:29 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has wished the people of the State on the occasion of Sankranti.

In a statement here, Chandrashekhar Rao wished that Sankranti festival fills the lives of the people in Telangana with joy and happiness.

