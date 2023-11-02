KCR is invincible, third innings as CM set to unfold : Kavitha

Addressing the Maha Yuva Garjana Sabha in Bodhan town, MLC K Kavitha said Chandrashekhar Rao would be the Chief Minister again as people were waiting for his third innings to unfold

Published Date - 09:30 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is invincible, and another KCR has to be born to defeat him in electoral politics, BRS MLC K Kavitha said on Friday.

Addressing the Maha Yuva Garjana Sabha in Bodhan town, she said Chandrashekhar Rao would be the Chief Minister again as people were waiting for his third innings to unfold.

Hailing the Chief Minister for successfully fulfilling the three promises- Neellu, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu (water, resources and jobs), she said the BRS government had succeeded where previous regimes of the Congress had failed. In terms of job creation, the Congress had let down the youth. It could provide hardly 24,000 jobs in the undivided State and the Telangana’s share of this was only 10,000 jobs.

She said over 2.32 lakh vacancies were notified during the last nine and half years of the BRS rule, of which 1.60 lakh were already filled. The recruitment process for the remaining posts was in different stages. Coming down heavily on the Congress leadership for its customary practice of creating legal hurdles for stalling the recruitment process, she said different sections of people including the students and the youth were deprived of the benefits due to them due to machinations of the Congress.

Taking dig at the Congress nominee for Bodhan constituency P Sudarshan Reddy, she said though he had served as Minister for Major Irrigation during the tenure of S Rajashekhar Reddy, he could deliver nothing for his own constituency. He did not do anything for his own village Sirnapalli either. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had given Rs 17crore to the area.