KCR realised dreams of Babu Jagjivan Ram by launching Dalit Bandhu: Harish

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:58 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is handing over Dalit Bandhu benefit to a beneficiary from Kolgur village in Gajwel Mandal of Siddipet district on Tuesday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has realised the dream of Babu Jagjivan Ram by launching Dalit Bandhu to empower Dalits in Telangana.

Addressing the gathering after distributing Dalit Bandhu units to 129 beneficiaries from Kolgur village of Gajwel Mandal on Tuesday, the Finance Minister said that it is a fitting tribute to Jagjivan Ram since they were giving Rs 10 lakh worth of units to each beneficiary on April 5, the birth anniversary of Jagjivan Ram. Saying that they were giving Dalit Bandhu units to all the SCs irrespective of their political association, Rao has called upon the beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity to become stronger financially. Stating that they have allocated Rs 17,800 crore for Dalit Bandhu in the current budget, the Minister said it is the highest ever budget allocation made for a welfare scheme for Dalits in India since Independence.

He further said that they were spending more funds than the amount allocated under SC and ST Sub-plant on SCs. Elaborating on various initiatives taken up by the State government for the benefit of the Dalit welfare, Rao said that they were also implementing reservations in granting contracts and extending licenses of various works to SCs with the sole aim of empowering them financially. Rao said that they have set up 50 Women’s Residential Colleges for Dalits in the State. The Minister, who adopted Kolgur, has said that they will grant Rs 3 lakh grant to 200 homeless in Kolgur village to help them construct houses on their own lands, soon. He has instructed the officials to complete the construction of the function hall, Rajaka Bhavan, Citizen Service Centre and others.

Earlier, Rao has garlanded the Statue of Babu Jagjivan Ram in Siddipet to mark his birthday. He also paid tributes to Jagjivan Ram after unveiling his statue in Gajwel town. The Minister has participated in birthday anniversary celebrations at Mahati auditorium. Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vanteru Prathap Reddy and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .